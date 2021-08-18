Sheriff’s Department RSAT program shines in Discovery+ docuseries
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department jail staff and chosen inmates will be the stars of a docuseries that will be live-streamed on Discovery+ starting at midnight on Aug. 25. The program will document the journey of 14 inmates that have enrolled in the department’s residential substance abuse treatment (RSAT) program, and follows them as they spend 90 days in custody, working, studying and challenging themselves to overcome the many obstacles on the road to sobriety and freedom.www.dequeenbee.com
