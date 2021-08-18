Mamie J. Norris
Mrs. Mamie J. Norris, 66, resident of Marietta, Georgia, formerly of Dallas County, died August 10. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at 11 a.m. at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Sardis, officiated by Pastor B. Butler, burial at Mount Olive #1 in Sardis, directed by Randall Miller Funeral Service. Survivors include: late spouse Earnest Lee, late parents Kelly and Roosevelt, 1 son, Earnest D. Norris, 3 daughters: Towanda Williams, Shawanda Cobb, Wymeeka Norris, 3 sisters: Essie Maul, Ruthie Jackson, Debra Towns, 12 grandchldren, 13 great grandchildren, host of nieces and nephews.www.selmatimesjournal.com
