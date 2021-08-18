Cancel
A’s RHP Bassitt out of hospital after being hit by liner

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek but no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive. Bassitt was taken to the hospital after being hit by the drive from Brian Goodwin in the second inning Tuesday. Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery. The A’s say an exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage was found in the eye or the orbital bone.

MLBtheScore

A's Bassitt needs surgery for facial fracture, released from hospital

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt suffered a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek and multiple lacerations after getting hit in the face by a liner during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, the team announced Wednesday. Bassitt was released from the hospital but will require facial surgery. All...
MLBNBC Sports

Melvin provides update on Bassitt after scary injury

Guaranteed Rate Field fell silent as Athletics starter Chris Bassitt fell to the mound, clutching his face. He had just been struck in the face by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin in the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday night’s 9-0 loss.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt will need surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone but escapes damage to his eye after a liner struck him in the face vs. the Chicago White Sox

Less than 24 hours after being hit in the face by a line drive, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt had a return on his mind. “From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the White Sox and Athletics staff, front offices, and owners,” Bassitt wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center ...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Leaves after being struck by liner

Woodruff was removed from his start Thursday against the Cubs after he was struck by a comebacker in the right hamstring in the bottom of the third inning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He gave up an unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out three over three frames.
MLBSeattle Times

Red Sox RHP Ottavino leaves after hit on shoulder by liner

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Adam Ottavino left Sunday’s game against Baltimore in the seventh inning after getting hit by Jorge Mateo’s hard liner on his left shoulder. Ottavino walked around the mound somewhat dazed and pointed to the front of his left shoulder while chatting with first...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Athletics All-Star RHP Chris Bassitt struck in head by liner

Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt left the Athletics' Tuesday game against the host Chicago White Sox in the second inning after being struck in the head by a line drive. A's manager Bob Melvin said postgame, "Bass is conscious. He was the entire time. We don't think the eye is a problem at this point. It felt like it was below it. He's got some cuts. They had to do some stitches. He's in a scan and we'll know more about potential fractures tomorrow or later tonight."
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

A's All-Star Chris Bassitt carted off field after being struck by line drive

In a frightening scene at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday evening, Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after being struck on the side of the head by a comeback line drive off the bat of White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Bassitt spent several minutes down on the mound with the training staff, who held multiple towels to the side of his face. He was eventually helped onto the cart and driven off the field, still clutching a towel to the side of his head.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Resumes rehab assignment

Mondesi (oblique) will resume a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. Mondesi's rehab assignment was paused Sunday after he experienced oblique tightness, and further tests revealed that he's still dealing with scar tissue in his right oblique from an injury earlier in the year. The 26-year-old is expected to take most of his swings from the right side to limit the exertion on his right oblique, but it's encouraging to see him return to game action following the brief shutdown.
MLBNBC Sports

Melvin: Bassitt having surgery Tuesday, looks 'so much better'

Chris Bassitt is undergoing facial surgery Tuesday, Athletics manager Bob Melvin announced Monday on MLB Network Radio. "I just talked to him this morning, and he's gonna have the surgery tomorrow," Melvin said. "I'll tell ya what -- he looks so much better in the last couple of days. And I know he's encouraged and feels pretty good about where it's going."
MLBNBC Sports

Former Sox utilityman Brock Holt throws slowest pitch on record

There wasn't much Brock Holt couldn't do over seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox. But over the weekend, the utilityman showed off a unique skillset he never got a chance to flash during his time in Boston: now a member of the Texas Rangers, Holt threw a scoreless inning of relief in a 12-3 loss to the Oakland A's on Saturday.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's place OF Stephen Piscotty on injured list, wrist surgery possible

A day after the A’s reinstated utilityman Chad Pinder from the injured list, they placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the IL with a sprained left wrist. Manager Bob Melvin said surgery is being considered, which likely would end Piscotty’s season. “I think surgery is potentially in the equation here,” Melvin...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis in “active” talks with Yadier Molina

The St Louis Cardinals and Yadier Molina are now in active talks, per report, and it’s expected he’ll return for a 19th season. Yadier Molina and the Cardinals remain in talks about a contract extension. The expectation is that a deal will get done, perhaps before the end of the regular season, keeping Molina in St. Louis for a 19th season.
MLBchatsports.com

Oakland A’s: Time to bite the bullet with Stephen Piscotty

Jul 11, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) makes a diving catch during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. Stephen Piscotty had the perfect opportunity to prove his value to the Oakland A’s this...

