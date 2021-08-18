Rebecca B. Johnson
Mrs. Rebecca B. Johnson, 68 resident of Selma, passed away on August 14. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at 1 p.m. at Southside High School Gymnasium, officiated by Rev. David Perry, burial at County Line #1 in Minter, directed by Randall Miller Funeral Service. Survivors include: Gene (Jennifer) Johnson Sr., Teresa (Darren) Olds, Teneace (Aquinas) Coleman, Clenton English, daughter in law Cresda B. Johnson, adopted Jackie Nettles, Donnaand Konna Lowery, siblings, William (Mary) Boykin, Josephine (Samuel) Gladney, Lewis McMillian, devoted sister-in-law, Jessie Mae Parter, 16 grand children, 28 great grandchildren, host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.www.selmatimesjournal.com
Comments / 0