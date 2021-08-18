Cancel
Lots of familiar faces in NBA Summer League

providencejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday brought the end of NBA Summer League action, and there was a local link to the title game in Las Vegas. Johnston native and former Bishop Hendricken star Joe Mazzulla coached the Celtics in their matchup with the Kings. He found some familiar faces with state ties through the 10 days in the desert, with former Providence standouts David Duke and Alpha Diallo taking part alongside former University of Rhode Island guard Jeff Dowtin.

