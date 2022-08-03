How Much Is Star Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Worth?

After an offseason in which he considered retiring or going to another team, Aaron Rodgers eventually decided to return to the Green Bay Packers , signing a whopping 3-year, $150 million contract.

The Packers and Rodgers had been considering whether a trade would be a better option, because Green Bay had drafted heir apparent Jordan Love, a move which reportedly frustrated Rodgers. But the star QB and his team appear to be on the same page now, and it paid off handsomely for him.

As of 2022, Aaron Rodgers’ net worth is an estimated $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Continue reading to learn more about the star’s career.

Football Career

Rodgers, 38, is still consistently one of the most elite quarterbacks in the NFL and has been since his college career; he had an over 65% pass completion record while playing for the California Golden Bears at the University of Berkeley.

During his tenure with Green Bay, Rodgers has played 213 regular-season games, made over 7,100 passing attempts, passed for 55,360 yards and 449 touchdowns, and completed 4,651 passes for a 65.3% completion rate, according to ESPN.com.

Rodgers was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Packers after dropping out of his senior year of college. After three years of backing up Brett Favre, Rodgers settled into his long-standing position as the team’s starting quarterback in 2008.

In 2010, he led them to a victory in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburg Steelers and earned himself the Super Bowl MVP.

Rodgers was voted AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 2020 and 2022.

Endorsements and Other Ventures

Rodgers has made some lucrative deals off the field. The athlete raked in around $9 million last year in brand endorsements. He has worked with brands like Adidas, Panini, Bose, Prevea Healthcare, Pizza Hut, Sharpie, IZOD and State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance. His notable State Farm commercials are part of an estimated $2-3 million deal, which is “one of the richest endorsement deals in the NFL,” according to Forbes.

The veteran QB also briefly featured on a second-season segment of the comedy series “Key & Peele” alongside other NFL players.

Katherine Hoey contributed to the reporting for this article.

