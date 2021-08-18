Suspect wanted in Bucks County shot dead after police chase ends in Philadelphia

A suspect who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Bucks County, Pennsylvania was shot and killed after a police chase ended in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began around 3 p.m. when authorities in Bucks County were chasing a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Levittown.

The suspect fled officers and led them on a chase into Philadelphia and onto Roosevelt Boulevard. The chase came to an end in the city's Crescentville neighborhood.

Chopper 6 was over the intersection of Whitaker and Adams avenues where cops could be seen scoured across the area near a gas station.

Police tell Action News that a suspect was shot and killed by Philadelphia police after some type of shootout.

The suspect has not been identified.

Philadelphia police and Lower Makefield Township Police Department are on the scene at this hour.

Authorities do confirm that the victim injured in the Levittown remains hospitalized.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Southbound traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard at Summerdale Avenue will be temporarily closed due to the investigation. Vehicles can continue southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard at C Street.