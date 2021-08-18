Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Look How Low the Water Level Is At Colorado’s Blue Mesa Reservoir

By Zane Mathews
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everybody knows about the extreme drought conditions in western Colorado, but seeing it in pictures is eye-opening. Western Colorado is home to the state's largest body of water - Blue Mesa Reservoir - located between Montrose and Gunnison. The massive lake that spans 20 miles and boasts 96 miles of shoreline is a huge attraction for fishing and boating enthusiasts, but recreational usage of the water is being impacted by the drought. The low water level is evident when you see the shoreline.

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Gunnison, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Blue Mesa Reservoir#Colorado River#The National Park Service#Nps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Here Are the Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado

From campers to speed racers, here are the types of drivers you'll encounter in Colorado. Sometimes drivers make us ask ourselves this while driving 'why?'. We don't have the answer as to why people like camp in the left lane or why people like to speed past you, narrowly missing the semi-truck in the next lane, and we probably never will. Some of these drivers should be avoided and others are the kind of drivers you'll want around you.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

15 Fun Local Attractions to Visit in Grand Junction

Living in Grand Junction means the place you call home is full of fun activities that you can enjoy by yourself or with your whole family all year long. I've had a bunch of great suggestions come in from listeners and coworkers on things to see right here in Grand Junction and wanted to share the top 15 suggestions, and give you a chance to add something to the list.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

10 Best Coffee Shops in Northern Colorado

Colorado Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'. Guy Fieri's popular Food Network television show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" features restaurants from all over the country, including Colorado. Fieri has raved about several restaurants across the state, giving them exposure on a national platform. Here are the Colorado restaurants that...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Would Colorado Residents Rather Work from Home Post Pandemic?

A job where you don't have to wear real pants? Sign us up!. If you've ever worked from home before the pandemic, you know that many people kind of looked sideways at you when you told them that. Some believed that your job wasn't real or that you only worked part-time. It was simply impossible to wrap their heads around the idea that one could carry on a full-time job with a full salary from their living room.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

West Nile Virus In Colorado: Who Should Be Concerned?

The COVID-19 virus is grabbing most of the health headlines nowadays, but there is another virus present in Colorado that should be of concern to a particular group of people. It is not uncommon to find the West Nile Virus in Colorado, though it's not necessarily widespread. Earlier this summer, WNV-positive mosquitoes were detected in several Colorado counties including Delta, Adams, Boulder, Denver, Larimer, and Weld. One case was reported in Delta County and that person is reportedly recovering. In 2020, Colorado reported 35 human cases of West Nile, including one death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy