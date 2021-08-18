Look How Low the Water Level Is At Colorado’s Blue Mesa Reservoir
Everybody knows about the extreme drought conditions in western Colorado, but seeing it in pictures is eye-opening. Western Colorado is home to the state's largest body of water - Blue Mesa Reservoir - located between Montrose and Gunnison. The massive lake that spans 20 miles and boasts 96 miles of shoreline is a huge attraction for fishing and boating enthusiasts, but recreational usage of the water is being impacted by the drought. The low water level is evident when you see the shoreline.kool1079.com
