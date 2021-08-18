Arrest made in fatal stabbing at Kroger in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police responded to a reported stabbing on Friday, August 13, at a Kroger located on Camp Robinson Road.

According to reports, authorities arrived and found 55-year-old James Booth suffering from apparent stab wounds in his torso and stomach, later passing away due to his injuries at a local hospital.

After speaking to witnesses, the North Little Rock Police Department located and arrested 18-year-old Ethan Smith, who was a short distance away.

Smith faces multiple charges including 1st degree murder, residential burglary, fleeing, and obstructing governmental operations.

He was taken to Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and is being held without bond.

Police encourage those with information related to the incident to contact the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Jeff Coburn at 501-771-7155.

According to reports, the investigation is still active and more information relating to the incident will be released as it becomes available.