City declares International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31
International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held each year on August 31 to raise overdose awareness, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and acknowledge the grief felt by families, friends, and loved ones. At their August 17, 2021 Regular Meeting, the Fernandina Beach City Commission (FBCC) issued a Proclamation recognizes August 31, 2021 as “International Overdose Awareness Day.” Starting Point Behavioral Healthcare Prevention Supervisor Amy Pipkin and members of the Department of Health/Nassau were in attendance to accept the Proclamation.fernandinaobserver.com
