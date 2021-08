The Atlanta Falcons are signing former top-10 pick Josh Rosen to compete for the backup spot behind quarterback Matt Ryan, according to multiple reports. Atlanta lost AJ McCarron, the frontrunner for the second-string spot, to an ACL tear in his right knee during the Falcons' preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. That left Atlanta with one healthy option behind Ryan: undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks, who went 4-for-9 with 46 yards passing and one interception against the Dolphins.