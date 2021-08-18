Understanding, helping anxiety and depression in kids
Feeling worried and sad is a natural part of growing up. But sometimes these feelings can overwhelm a child or youth, keeping them from functioning well at home or school. “As a society, we’ve gained better acceptance of mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. But sometimes it’s hard to recognize, or to know what to do or say when it involves a child who’s close to us,” Amber Reints, clinical program manager with Avera Behavioral Health, said.www.capjournal.com
