The only thing better than hearing great music with an ice cold one in your hand is getting to do that up close and personal, and if that’s your style, Smitty K’s is the place to be! With over 20 TV’s, 8 cold beers on tap, and multiple concerts per month, the Aggie owned and operated sports bar and grill has both a great laid-back environment and great food. This week they will host alternative country band, Mickey & the Motorcars on August 26 and modern Americana music artist Julia Hatfield on August 27.