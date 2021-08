An Albert City woman has pleaded guilty in a money laundering case. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, 23-year-old Yesenia Ledesma-Ledezma agreed to forfeit property she acquired with proceeds from her illegal business. At a plea hearing, Ledesma-Ledezma admitted that on April 9th of 2020, she purchased a home for approximately 65-thousand dollars with proceeds that were derived from her extensive business operations that included smuggling counterfeit goods into the United States and trafficking them. The counterfeit goods had an estimated domestic value of over 370-thousand dollars. Ledesma-Ledezma took in a profit of at least 65-thousand dollars from the counterfeit trafficking and smuggling activities.