The job is simple. Break into an old couple’s home in the middle of the night, skulk around while they sleep to procure a purple metal box, and then just wait for a 4am call on an already supplied burner phone. In, out, and thousands of dollars richer. Saying “No’ isn’t therefore an option for Minny (Danay Garcia) and Gil (Michael Drayer) considering they don’t even have to get their hands dirty as getaway driver and lookout respectively. Having a baby on the way and zero prospects for affording the costs to care for one twist their arms too. Nobody could have anticipated a bunch of idiots driving by with radio blaring and horn honking the exact moment this heist goes down. Carefully laid plans sadly mean zilch.