Final suspect pleads guilty to armed robbery of pharmacy
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The final defendant in an armed robbery case out of Jefferson City has pleaded guilty in federal court. Information released Wednesday indicates Daijahn A. Reed, 22, was one of three defendants who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy using a stolen firearm. The group, wearing face masks, reportedly bound a clerk, forcing him to the floor, and eventually departed with over 4,000 tablets of various controlled substances.www.kmzu.com
