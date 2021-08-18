Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Listing: If You’ve Always Wanted a Purple Bathtub, Today is Your Day

By Bobby Guy
 6 days ago
You can call it lilac or lavender if you want to, but I'll never understand why the bathtub is purple in this house for sale in Shelby, Michigan. Remember Donny Osmond's purple socks? How about the one-eyed, one-eared, flyin' purple people eater? Purple Rain was the title of Prince's biggest album and film. (Only the double-a sided single "1999"/"Little Red Corvette" was a bigger single.) The hue was an obsession for him. Since ancient Roman times, the color purple has been associated with royalty. This purple throne, however, is not on a dais in a castle, but in the bathroom of a Michigan home. Why would you have a purple bathroom?

Lansing, MI
