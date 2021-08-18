Cancel
Sen. Roy Blunt visits KMZU to talk Missouri infrastructure, Afghanistan criticisms and finishing Senate term

By Taya White
KMZU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARROLLTON – While touring northern Missouri, Sen. Roy Blunt made a quick stop in Carrollton. KMZU caught up with the senator to get his thoughts on current events. Following the Taliban’s seamless takeover of Kabul, Blunt made a statement Monday night criticizing the Biden administration’s decision to remove American troops from Afghanistan. He tells KMZU more about where he thinks the plan went wrong.

