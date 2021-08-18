Cancel
Garth Brooks cancels remaining tour due to COVID surge

By Oil City Staff
oilcity.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry superstar Garth Brooks is canceling the remainder of his tour as COVID-19 surges. According to the Associated Press, tickets will be refunded for shows scheduled in Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee. He had also planned to play in Seattle but declined to put tickets on sale.

