Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Researchers Studying Daddy Longlegs' Genes Created A 'Daddy Shortlegs'

By Bill Chappell
Posted by 
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLH3w_0bVXesOK00
"One of the unique things about daddy longlegs is the ability to coil the tips of their legs," using small articulating pieces called tarsomeres, says Vanessa L. González, a computational genomics scientist at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

To get an idea of why scientists would want to study daddy longlegs, try playing a game of "One of these things is not like the others" the next time you see one.

"If you watch a daddy longlegs move, it will effectively walk on just three pairs of its legs," said Guilherme Gainett, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The remaining pair of legs, he adds, wave around in the air, probing the arachnid's surroundings.

And when they find something interesting, they can grab it.

"One of the unique things about daddy longlegs is the ability to coil the tips of their legs, achieved by the subdivision into dozens of small articulating pieces called tarsomeres," Vanessa L. González, a computational genomics scientist at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, told NPR.

You can think of tarsomeres as similar to the segment between the knuckles on your fingers, González said.

A single leg can have dozens of tarsomeres, making it incredibly versatile. To discover how the arachnid developed this ability, González, Gainett and their fellow researchers sequenced the daddy longlegs' genome — and eventually, they succeeded in creating a daddy shortlegs, by manipulating its genes.

It's another step in understanding arachnids' genome and how their body plans evolved, González said, including their unique grasping legs. She and Gainett are co-lead authors of the study, which was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

An evolution based on recycling genes

The researchers found that the daddy longlegs, also known as harvestmen, evolved their special legs not through a genetic secret ingredient but by reusing parts of the same genetic recipe found in other arthropods, such as genes that affect tarsomeres — subsegments of the leg.

"Other arthropods have tarsomeres," said researcher Prashant Sharma, a professor at University of Wisconsin–Madison, "but only harvestmen use them in such a broad range of behaviors — sensing, climbing, fighting, courtship."

The scientists reached their findings by interfering with, or "knocking down" the arachnid's Hox genes. They're a type of homeobox genes — which determine animals' body plans. To picture how that works, González suggests thinking of a dimmer switch on a light. Rather than trying to turn a gene off entirely, the researchers wanted to turn it down to a very low setting.

When the researchers turned down the expression of two specific genes, the daddy longlegs developed much shorter legs than usual. Instead, the legs became pedipalps — appendages that are used in feeding.

In the future, similar studies could look at the genes responsible for other interesting features, such as spiders' fangs, González said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MRCO_0bVXesOK00
/ Caitlin M. Baker The leg of the daddy longleg has dozens of tarsomeres — small joints that allow the arachnid to curl and coil their legs around objects like twigs. Because it has dozens of tarsomeres, the daddy longlegs can curl its leg very tightly.

Tarsomeres help daddy longlegs catch on

"Tarsomeres are small joints on the distal part (tips) of the legs, that allow the daddy longlegs to curl and coil their legs around objects, like twigs or even the legs of other daddy longlegs," González said.

"If you had more segments on your fingers you would be able to curl your finger much tighter," she added. "Then if your finger had both lots more segments and was also much longer, you could hold tight to pretty much anything. These tarsomeres help the legs achieve the capability of prehensility, like that of a curling marsupial tail."

The legs also have another special characteristic, a survival tactic that scientists refer to as autotomy. The arachnid's legs can "detach themselves from the body, a trick used to distract predators while the daddy longlegs runs away with the remaining legs," González said.

What you should do if you meet a daddy longlegs

People in the U.S. are likely very familiar with daddy longlegs. When asked what they should they do when they encounter one, González says they're harmless.

"Phalangium opilio is one of the most widespread harvestman species in the world and can be easily seen in cities. One of the biggest misconceptions is that they are venomous, but are too 'weak' to inflict a bite," she said, adding that the arachnids neither have have venom nor do they bite.

"If you were to encounter one in the forest or your home, look at them in awe, and let them go on their merry way," she said. "If you feel you must remove it from inside your home, pick it up gently and put it outside."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
285
Followers
679
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trick Daddy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daddy Longlegs#Fatherhood#Genes#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
WildlifeRolla Daily News

Scientists discover more than 30 viruses frozen in ice, most never seen before

A group of scientists discovered ancient viruses frozen in two ice samples taken from the Tibetan Plateau in China, and most of them are unlike anything ever seen before. The findings, published Wednesday in the journal Microbiome, came from ice cores taken in 2015 that scientists said began to freeze at least 14,400 years ago.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Freaky Fanged Frog Discovered in the Philippines

Researchers at the University of Kansas have described a new species of fanged frog discovered in the Philippines that’s nearly indistinguishable from a species on a neighboring island except for its unique mating call and key differences in its genome. The KU-led team has just published its findings in the...
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers spot a 'golden' bear while studying endangered spectacled bears in Peru

The number of spectacled bears in Peru might be larger than suspected, a new study in Ursus suggests. A team of researchers from Gothenburg University, Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and Stony Brook University studied the population of the endangered species in Northern Peru. By identifying individuals through facial patterns, they were able to estimate the population density in the area and identify an unknown hotspot. Intriguingly, the researchers also observed the first "golden" bear.
Animalsscitechdaily.com

Insects Beware! This New Carnivorous Plant Wants To Eat You

First new carnivorous plant identified by botanists in 20 years. The delicate stalk and pretty white flowers of Triantha occidentalis may seem like the perfect place to perch if you’re an insect, but get trapped in its sticky hairs and it will suck the nutrients from your dead corpse. That’s...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Unlike Humans, Cuttlefish Retain Sharp Memory of Specific Events in Old Age

Cuttlefish can remember what, where, and when specific events happened – right up to their last few days of life, researchers have found. The results, published this week in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, are the first evidence of an animal whose memory of specific events does not deteriorate with age.
Animalsscitechdaily.com

“Schneider’s Marmoset” – New Monkey Species Discovered in Brazilian Amazon

“Schneider’s marmoset” is found in the highly threatened, but little-studied forests of Mato Grosso State. team of scientists has discovered a new marmoset species in the Brazilian Amazon. Schneider’s marmoset (Mico schneideri), described in the latest issue of the journal Scientific Reports, is named after professor Horacio Schneider, a pioneer and major contributor to the research of diversity and evolution of monkeys.
AnimalsNewswise

To Understand Future Habitat Needs for Chimpanzees, Look to the Past

Newswise — A new study provides insight into where chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) avoided climate instability during glacial and interglacial periods in Africa over the past 120,000 years. Using bioclimatic variables and other data, the study identified previously unknown swaths of habitat, rich in figs and palms, where chimps rode out the changes seen since the Last Interglacial period.
WildlifeNewsweek

Can Dinosaurs Be Brought Back to Life Via Cloning? Experts Explain

Earlier this year, researchers discovered what was reported to be the oldest ancient DNA on record—belonging to mammoths. The finding was documented in a study published in the journal Nature in February. The genomic mammoth DNA samples, in excess of a million years old, were found in teeth from the huge now-extinct animals that had been stored in permafrost in eastern Siberia.
Wildlifeb105.com

Scientists Created ‘Daddy Short Legs’ – Here’s What’s Snappenin’

Scientists in the US have created a “daddy short legs” spider, adjusting the genetics of the common, house-dwelling daddy long legs to understand more about their makeup. Researchers at the University of Madison-Wisconsin published their findings in the latest issue of Proceedings of the Royal Society B. journal, hoping the results will allow for future development of more sophisticated tools for functional genetics.
Wildlifenatureworldnews.com

Scientists Discover Strange Worm-Like Amphibian With No Limbs

Caecilians are limbless, worm-like amphibians with no limbs that have existed for hundreds of millions of years but have never been found in the wild in the United States. The Rio Cauca caecilian (Typhlonectes natans) was discovered in the C-4 (or Tamiami) Canal in Florida in 2019. The species is only found in Colombia and Venezuela, and it may grow up to half a meter (20 inches) in length.
WildlifeWJCL

'Fascinating creatures': Study finds that infant bats babble just like human babies

Related video above: Jawbone of 100,000-year-old giant vampire bat unearthed. Baby bats babble just like human infants when learning to communicate, a new study has found. Scientists from the Museum of Natural History in Berlin eavesdropped on 20 baby bats — called pups — and found that, just like humans, they practice making noises before learning how to talk to others.
SciencePhys.org

An inexpensive resource for the protein-research community

Labs can easily make their own protein ladders—molecular rulers for estimating the sizes of proteins—for less than a penny per experiment using the newly developed, license-free "Penn State Protein Ladder system." A research team of undergraduate students led by Song Tan, Verne M. Willaman Professor of Molecular Biology at Penn State, developed the ladders to be easily used in two of the most common experiments in protein research, gel electrophoresis and Western blots—which researchers use to separate or detect proteins based on their size.
PhotographyPopular Science

Your Flickr photos could help scientists keep tabs on wildlife

Have you ever had an animal or even a plant photobomb pictures that you then shared publicly onto social media? Even if you didn’t mean to, you may be helping conservation scientists find out more about where the wild things are. As ecosystems rapidly change, scientists are scrambling to understand how different plants and animals are responding, and whether they’re staying put, or popping up elsewhere.
AnimalsPosted by
Massive Science

Choosing which anemone species to call home has dramatic consequences for young clownfish

Among the coral reefs of Kimbe Bay off the coast of Papua New Guinea lives a population of clownfish. These charismatic orange fish display brilliant white stripes and make their homes among the stinging tentacles of sea anemones. In these waters, clownfish are hosted by two different species of sea anemone, the giant carpet anemone and the magnificent sea anemone. A study recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that, instead of being an innocuous choice, the anemone home a clownfish selects can shape the rest of its life, and even its very body.
WildlifeFreethink

Scientists are vacuuming DNA from the air to study biodiversity

DNA is everywhere. Scientists have been using environmental DNA (eDNA) for more than 10 years to measure biodiversity and discover new species, often filtering it from water or soil. Two separate research groups have recently proven that the atmosphere contains measurable quantities of DNA, too. And, by vacuuming it out...
Florida StatePosted by
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy