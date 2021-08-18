Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mariah Carey's New Line Of Irish Cream Liqueur Nods To Her Origin

at40.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariah Carey is a full-blown business and the music icon has expanded her empire to the world of spirits. Earlier this week, the pop superstar announced her new line of cream liqueurs called Black Irish, which are available in a variety of flavors: Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate. As for its name, Carey admitted in a press release that Black Irish is "a playful nod to her Black and Irish lineage" as her father, Alfred Roy, was of Black and Venezuelan descent, while her mother, Patricia, has an Irish background.

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Irish#Cream Liqueur#New Line#Original Irish Cream#Salted Caramel#White Chocolate#Venezuelan#Mc#750ml#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Mariah Carey Reveals How Many Times She's Seen Free Guy And It's Surprising

Mariah Carey has seen Free Guy a lot more than an average fan and took to Twitter to let her fans know about it. The pop star must really love Ryan Reynolds, she’s strapped in for nine straight viewings of the Fox movie. It seems like there must be other people out here with the same idea because the movie just got confirmed for a sequel recently. Fans that have already seen the movie know that one of her songs plays a giant role in the film. It would not be a shock to see “Fantasy” shoot up the charts in response to this run at the box office.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What You Didn't Know About Mariah Carey

The following article includes mentions of mental health issues and allegations of domestic abuse and child abuse. Mariah Carey just might be the most popular, successful, and famous pop star and R&B singer of all time. Since debuting with the sultry, soulful "Vision of Love" in 1990, Carey has lorded over the pop charts and pop culture, selling more than 60 million albums, helping to introduce hip-hop elements into mainstream pop, and taking a whopping 19 songs to No. 1, as of this writing, including "Someday," "Fantasy," "One Sweet Day," "Honey," "Emotions," and "We Belong Together." She did it all with a charismatic, confident spirit and a positively otherworldly voice. But then, this self-proclaimed diva is a lot of things. Somewhat improbably, she also happens to simultaneously be a sex symbol, a fashion icon, a tabloid fixture, and an indelible part of how millions of people celebrate Christmas each year.
Drinkskyma.com

Mariah Carey launches Irish whiskey

Mariah Carey has launched her own line of Irish whiskey. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Mariah Carey is honoring her lineage by launching her own line of Irish whiskey, "Black Irish." "Black Irish" is available in three different flavors. The price of the bottle can range from $4.00 to $30.00.
MoviesETOnline.com

'Free Guy' Director Shawn Levy Talks Secret Cameos and Mariah Carey (Exclusive)

Free Guy and given it her highest praise: It's a moment. If you read that sentence and are wondering what the Elusive Chanteuse has to do with a popcorn flick starring Ryan Reynolds, then you evidently have not seen Free Guy and should read no further, because we're going deep into spoiler territory to discuss some of the biggest surprises and reveals. So, I repeat: Big spoily spoilers for Free Guy below.
Drinkskolafm.com

Mariah gets into booze business | Vic Slick |

Singer Mariah Carey has launched her own line of Irish Cream Liqueurs. The line called ‘Black Irish’ will feature three varieties: Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel & White Chocolate. The name comes from her black & Irish heritage. Click here to find it locally. People.com has more of the story.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Makeup artists Bruce Grayson and James Mackinnon on creating ‘beauty-oriented’ looks for ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We were in COVID and we were rolling into the Christmas season,” says Emmy nominee Bruce Grayson while discussing his opportunity to head up the makeup department for “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” “When asked if we could pull something like this off in the deep COVID months of 2020 I thought, ‘Well, this would be cool not only because it would be an accomplishment to get the industry up and running, but also to create a TV special with Mariah Carey.’ She owns Christmas.” Watch the exclusive interview with Grayson and six-time Emmy winner James Mackinnon above. The special premiered...
CelebritiesDecider

Sarah Brand’s Viral Video For “Red Dress” Makes Rebecca Black Look Like Mariah Carey … But Maybe That’s On Purpose?

Woman Crush Wednesday: Dania Ramirez Serves Up a Delicious Performance in 'Sweet Tooth'. At first it would seem like “Red Dress,” a music video created independently by singer Sarah Brand, is just your typical attempt at creating a viral video (albeit, a very cringeworthy one). Brand, currently a student at Oxford University, wrote and sang the song, and she directed, produced, choreographed, and edited the video, which she says “tells the story of an outsider in the context of organized religion. It covers exclusivity, hypocrisy, and reconciliation.” It is very homemade, and her singing skills are mediocre at best. But Brand and all of her social media marketing around the song don’t acknowledge any of that.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Is A Huge Mariah Carey Fan

Ryan Reynolds has described himself as a huge Mariah Carey fan in an interview discussing the use of one her songs in ‘Free Guy’. ‘Free Guy’ is an upcoming action-comedy film in which Reynolds plays the role of a bank teller named Guy that discovers he’s actually an NPC in a brutal, open world video game.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy