Mariah Carey's New Line Of Irish Cream Liqueur Nods To Her Origin

Mariah Carey has seen Free Guy a lot more than an average fan and took to Twitter to let her fans know about it. The pop star must really love Ryan Reynolds, she’s strapped in for nine straight viewings of the Fox movie. It seems like there must be other people out here with the same idea because the movie just got confirmed for a sequel recently. Fans that have already seen the movie know that one of her songs plays a giant role in the film. It would not be a shock to see “Fantasy” shoot up the charts in response to this run at the box office.