Facebook Reportedly Deleting Racist, Fatphobic Comments Aimed at Lizzo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Ever since Lizzo first stepped onto the scene, our good sis has exuded nothing but positive energy and confidence. But, in spite of all the joy she brings to her fans, she’s still been the target of mean messages, hateful comments, and overall bullying on social media mainly due to her appearance, confidence, and bold personality. While she normally appears to brush the haters off, today, the singer took to Instagram Live to show us her more vulnerable side, having an “honest moment” with fans, and finally addressing the unfair treatment she’s endured over her the course of her career, which has seemingly escalated in the days after she and Cardi B released the music video for their new song, “Rumors.”