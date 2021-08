Here in the Borderland we are experiencing what we know as "monsoon season". No, there aren't big monsoons like those you'd see on the news, but to us, the heavy rains means mud and flooding. However, with monsoon season here, that means that fall is right around the corner! Which is great because I love fall! I love pumpkin spice (even though I still can't taste) I love flannel and getting ready for Halloween- although, if you have some big fall plans, you may want to pump the breaks on that for now.