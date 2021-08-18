The resilient geranium
This isn’t the first time I have written about geraniums. Perhaps because they symbolize New England. I love seeing them hanging from pots, filling window boxes, adding color to a garden with their often-vibrant shades of coral, scarlet, burgundy, fuchsia or brilliant red. It is thought the original plant came from South Africa, the name derived from the Greek word geranos, meaning "crane" as the seed heads have the same shape as the bill of a crane.www.laconiadailysun.com
