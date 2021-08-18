Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

The resilient geranium

By ELIZABETH HOWARD, For The Laconia Daily Sun
laconiadailysun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis isn’t the first time I have written about geraniums. Perhaps because they symbolize New England. I love seeing them hanging from pots, filling window boxes, adding color to a garden with their often-vibrant shades of coral, scarlet, burgundy, fuchsia or brilliant red. It is thought the original plant came from South Africa, the name derived from the Greek word geranos, meaning "crane" as the seed heads have the same shape as the bill of a crane.

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geranium#Compost#Greek#The Corner Bookstore#New Englanders#Instagram Elizh24#Easton Studio Press#Thornwillow Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Reader's Digest

If You See a Painted Purple Fence, This Is What It Means

During the summer, a lot of people enjoy traveling, vacationing, and taking outdoor adventures while the weather is warm and comfortable. If you’re somewhere new or unfamiliar, it’s always good to get a proper idea of your surroundings. Better safe than sorry, right?. The next time you’re out exploring with...
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

The secrets of the plant that cannot die

The longest-lived leaves in the plant kingdom can be found only in the harsh, hyperarid desert that crosses the boundary between southern Angola and northern Namibia. A desert is not, of course, the most hospitable place for living things to grow, let alone leafy greens, but the Namib Desert — the world’s oldest, with parts receiving less than 2 inches of precipitation a year — is where Welwitschia calls home.
GardeningIsland Packet Online

The seeds of this oddly beautiful weed stay viable in the soil for over 100 years

The mullein had finished blooming, and stood up out of the pastures like dusty candelabra ... — Elizabeth Enright. Common mullein (Verbascum thapsus) is one of some 360 species of mulleins native to Europe, Africa, and Asia. This odd-looking weed — which can grow five or six feet tall — has other, more colorful names, such as lungwort, candlewick, blanket-leaf, feltwort, and Quaker rouge.
GardeningMiami Herald

On Gardening: Blazing Boldly geraniums make August magic

The Garden Guy is boldly going into August with geraniums blazing. I could also say I am going into August with Boldly geraniums blazing. It wasn’t too long ago that August and geraniums in the South would have been the definition of a garden oxymoron. Boldly geraniums have changed all that.
GardeningThe Post and Courier

Can you name this week's mystery plant?; The summer's flower is to the summer sweet. William Shakespeare, Sonnet 94

Ah, late summer: hot and sticky, soft, fragrant mornings, with roiling storms darkening the afternoon skies, drenching our backyards and bringing on evening symphonies of katydids and cicadas. It’s the time for sunscreen and bug repellant, and for plenty of fresh produce, iced tea, snow cones, lemonade and late sunsets. Maybe a final visit to the beach. Everything must end though, and there are signs that summer is slipping away. Before it goes, we can still enjoy some late-summer flowers.
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
GardeningTelegraph

Gardening in August: What to plant and tidy in your garden this month

August offers the best of both worlds for gardeners nationwide: verdant salad leaves and tomatoes are ripe for the picking, along with early autumn fruit including blackberries, mulberries and plums. One day might offer scorching heat; while another you'll be reaching for the long-forgotten cardigan. Take a look at my guide below for some pointers on what to do in the garden this month. You'll be surprised at how much there is to be done.
GardeningPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to get rid of fruit flies fast

Fruit flies are notoriously difficult to get rid of. It seems if you spot one hovering around your kitchen, the next day there’s dozens or more. That’s because fruit flies can actually lay up to 500 eggs, which hatch in as little as 24 hours. So, if you notice a...
GardeningPosted by
Simplemost

How To Multiply Your Hydrangeas Without Spending A Dime

Hydrangeas are as fascinating as they are beautiful. There are about 100 species of this flowering shrub, although you’ll find a few main types in North America. They may be white, pink, blue, red, purple and even pistachio. Gardeners can change the colors of hydrangeas by adjusting the soil’s pH levels, as well.
Animalsmcdonoughvoice.com

7 ways to get rid of flies in the house

Flies are a nearly unavoidable nuisance in most homes, especially during the warmer months of the year. Annoying for sure, but more than just pesky, houseflies (Musca domestica) can carry and transmit disease and cause illness. Consider these seven simple ways to banish these pests from the house and keep them out for good.
Agriculturenatureworldnews.com

Poison Hemlock: How to Watch Out For This Deadly Plant Spreading in US

A poisonous invasive plant that may be fatal if eaten grows over parks, flower beds, and private gardens, wreaking havoc. Poison hemlock, which looks like Queen Anne's Lace, grows along highway right-of-ways, fences, and the margins of farm fields. However, in the last year, the plant introduced to the United States from Europe has moved closer to more populated regions, raising concerns among specialists.
Animalssoutheastagnet.com

Pretty Plants that Repel Biting Bugs

Some pretty plants that repel biting bugs. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Strongly scented plants have the ability to send pesky biting bugs like mosquitoes and flies packing. Grow Basil on your patio table, or plant a drift of basil in the garden bed. It’s both insect-repelling...
Home & GardenThe Spokesman-Review

Clear tips for clean windows

There’s no denying the beauty of professionally cleaned windows, but that spectacular sparkle comes with a price, and if you are looking to extend the time between professional visits or just need to touch up a few panes of glass, with a bit of patience and the proper equipment, you might be able to handle some of that dirty work yourself.
AnimalsTexarkana Gazette

How to control silverfish insects

Dear Heloise: I have lived in my house for many years, and from time to time there seems to be all sorts of different sizes of silverfish. I find some in the morning on top of the stove. In the middle of the night, I find them on the floor of the bathroom. Sometimes they are in a bowl in a kitchen cupboard. I have tried packets of boric acid; however, nothing seems to work. — Ann C., via email.

Comments / 0

Community Policy