SUNBURY — When Big Walnut students return to class next Wednesday, they’ll need to mask up when they ride the bus. “Big Walnut Schools will follow the Ohio Department of Health guidance, which strongly recommends that those who are not vaccinated wear face masks while in school; however, masks will be required on buses by Federal Order,” said an Opening Guidance and Procedures document for the 2021-2022 school year on the district’s website. “With the exception of individuals riding buses, parents and guardians will have the option to have their children wear face masks while in school or participating in school activities.”