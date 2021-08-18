Why the Leafs and other NHL teams could benefit off jersey ads

As reported on Tuesday by Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick of Sportico, the NHL owners have approved ad placements on jerseys for the 2022-23 season. When I saw this tweet pop up in my timeline, I was excited. Others, well, they were not thrilled about it. I totally understand why you would hate the idea, especially the fans. The NHL has never had ads on their jerseys, unless you look at the Adidas logo (or any other jersey made for the NHL).