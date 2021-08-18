Saratoga Race Course 2021: Morning of the Fourstardave Handicap
If you’ve been following the work of Saratoga Living track photographer Tom Killips over these past several weeks, you’ll know that it’s all been shot at, near or before dawn. Killips was modest in a recent email exchange: “I still haven’t had that magic morning light,” he told us. “I don’t want the images to become too repetitive.” Trust us, Tom; you’re doing a wonderful job, and you’ve definitely found that magic.saratogaliving.com
