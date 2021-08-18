WHS game canceled for Friday
The Washington School Administration announced that Friday night’s game with West Vigo has been canceled. No make up date has been scheduled. Due to the high number of illnesses that have affected our football program, we are going to pause football practices until Monday, Aug. 23. This is in the best interest and safety of our student-athletes. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the illnesses are COVID-19 related. We will re-evaluate after school attendance is taken on Monday morning. The game with West Vigo on Friday, Aug. 20 will be canceled.www.washtimesherald.com
Comments / 0