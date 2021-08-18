Air Force veteran awarded inaugural Dubois Legacy Scholarship

Jingbin He, an Air Force veteran and Charlotte native, is the first recipient of the Philip L. and Lisa Lewis Dubois Legacy Scholarship. A junior majoring in mathematics with a minor in computer engineering, He has demonstrated a commitment to education and a strong desire to achieve his scholastic and career goals. His positive attitude toward studying, learning and collaboration, combined with an excellent GPA of 3.68, were among the factors the selection committee used to pick He, a nontraditional student, as the Dubois Legacy Scholarship recipient.