'It's Incomplete': Aidan Hutchinson On Michigan Career, Legacy

By Christopher Breiler
 5 days ago

When you're a football player at the University of Michigan, "legacy" is something you're probably find yourself discussing often. With such a rich history of success and tradition, there's a certain expectation - and pressure - that comes with wearing the winged helmet.

Perhaps no other player understands that expectation and pressure better than Aidan Hutchinson, a senior who knows firsthand what success at the University of Michigan looks like. Aidan's father, Chris, is a former Michigan captain and defensive tackle/outside linebacker who posted a 3-1 record against Ohio State and won four Big Ten championships from 1989-92.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZmKK_0bVXXicz00
Isaiah Hole.

Though Aidan has certainly proven himself to be every bit the football player his father was (and then some), he's yet to experience a win against Ohio State or even a shot at the Big Ten championship - something he says has left him with a feeling of unfulfillment.

Speaking with Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast this week, Hutchinson discussed just how important this final year at Michigan is for him on a personal level.

"I want to win a Big Ten championship. That's something that I haven't achieved here at Michigan. I feel like it's incomplete," he said. "Obviously, you can make all the plays you want. You can make all the sacks, TFLs, but you don't have a ring? There's a feeling of unfulfillment there, in my mind at least, so that's one thing, and I want to beat Ohio State. Hands down, those are the two things that I care about the most, and I think if I play well this season, and we beat Ohio State, and we win the Big Ten championship, that will fulfill my legacy."

Following the 2020 season, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding Hutchinson's decision to remain at Michigan or to declare for the NFL Draft. Ultimately, the combination of some unfinished business and a season-ending injury led Hutchinson back to Ann Arbor, a decision he says was the right one.

"It really means everything, and looking at it now, in hindsight, I think it was the best decision I could have made," Hutchinson said. "For my own growth and development as a football player, as a person, get more mature, continue to develop my leadership. I think that was something big that I've learned."

Michigan kicks off the 2021 season in Ann Arbor on Sept. 4 against Western Michigan at noon on ESPN.

