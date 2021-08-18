Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Couple Makes 300 Mile Trek From Albany – Ending At KIA Memorial Mach

By Brett Alan
Posted by 
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year, there is a road march that happens at Chesnut Ridge State Park to honor our fallen soldiers. This year, there's a couple going that extra mile...or 300... It's called the K.I.A. Memorial March and it's happening this weekend. There are a couple different options that you can take part in. There's the regular 10k roadmarch where participants carry weight while walking through the park. Then there's the challenge that involves the same walk, only it also includes 4 drill sargeant inspired challenges that you will attempt with your squad of 4.

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Mach#K I A#Veterans#The Kia Memorial March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
Related
Orange County, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police Search For One of FBI’s Most Wanted in Hudson Valley

Police searched the area for a Hudson Valley man who's considered "armed and dangerous" and is one of the most wanted people by the FBI. In 2019, Eugene Palmer was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Palmer is wanted on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the alleged murder of his daughter-in-law in September 2012.
Posted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Kingston Bakery Permanently Closing Next Month

The past year and a half hasn’t been easy on anyone, and I’m saddened every time I hear about another Hudson Valley business closing. Needless to say, that includes the closing of the popular Local Artisan Bakery at 448 Broadway in Kingston. I became curious about this bakery when I kept seeing people raving about it on an Ulster County Eateries Facebook page.
Home & GardenPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Found The Strangest Thing In A Home While House-Hunting

Did everyone do this back in the day or is this just a one-house thing?. I don't mean to make anyone feel old by saying 'back in the day' in case, you actually did have this in your house. We were house-hunting the other day (I became a realtor during the pandemic and so we have been going into a ton more houses lately), and I have never seen this one before.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

United Airlines Informs Its Employees Not To Use This Barbaric Practice Anymore

United Airlines has a simple message for its employees. Please don't duct tape any passengers to their seats. The move comes after a couple of well publicized incidents involving other airlines, where flight crews bound passengers to their seats with duct tape an an effort to regain control. One incident involved a 11-year-old boy, according to the Daily Mail, (CBS Los Angeles had reported he was 13).
Public HealthPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

COVID Restrictions Could Come To These New York Counties

Government officials think COVID restrictions should be practiced throughout New York State. The CDC said COVID restrictions need to be put in place in areas where the CDC deems the COVID transmission rate is "High" or "Substantial." The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.

Comments / 0

Community Policy