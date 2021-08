Aug. 16—Three people are dead after a head-on collision on Route 140 in Westminster on Saturday night, Maryland State Police said Sunday morning. Just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevy Camaro was traveling eastbound on Route 140 west of Hughes Shop Road when he attempted to pass another vehicle by driving on the wrong side of the road, according to a state police news release. The car was traveling faster than 100 mph when it struck a 2018 Toyota Corolla traveling westbound head-on, police said.