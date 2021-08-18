Popeyes to open new location later this year on Coit Road in Plano

Oncor will upgrade an existing overhead distribution line near Lake Grapevine this year, and to do so crews will be trimming some trees in Flower Mound, beginning this week. To allow personnel and equipment to access the line, Oncor will need to clear some overgrown vegetation in the area, within a 30-foot right-of-way in far south Flower Mound, near Lakeside. Oncor will work to minimize the impact to the surrounding natural area as much as possible, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Depending on weather, schedules and resources, vegetation work could begin this week and last until late September.