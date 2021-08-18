Popeyes to open new location later this year on Coit Road in Plano
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen plans to open in the third quarter of 2021 at 6100 Coit Road, Plano. Construction of the new 2,700-square-foot eatery, which will feature a drive-thru, began late last year, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website. Popeyes specializes in fried chicken with Cajun and Creole flavor profiles, according to the company website. Its menu includes the chain’s classic chicken sandwich, spicy fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and more. A phone number is not yet available. www.popeyes.com.plano.bubblelife.com
