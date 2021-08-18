Cancel
Qrion Announces Dates for Fall North American Tour

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
Cover picture for the articleRising house and techno artist Qrion will be trotting across North America this fall on the I Hope It Lasts Forever Tour. One of the artists in the scene who has continued to impress with each passing release and performance is Qrion. Originally from Japan but now living in San Francisco, she has made some serious waves in the scene with her EPs such as Sapporo with Spencer Brown and Sine Wave on Anjunadeep, as well as tunes such as “Mars” with Mars Kasei and “Slow Down” with Motez. Beyond her house and techno style, Qrion also dived into the realm of ambient electronic music with the release of “It’s All Over” on Reflections, Vol. 1 last year.

