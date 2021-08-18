Crime Alert

Cancel
On August 11th at 8:12 a.m. a road rage incident occurred in the 700 block of South Pacific Coast Highway. The suspect intentionally slowed down in the middle of traffic causing a collision. The suspect then parked and walked out of his car towards the victim. He opened the victim's driver side door and used a stun gun to injure him. The victim tried to back his vehicle up in an attempt to leave. The suspect then used the skateboard to smash the windshield of the victim's car and fled the scene.

