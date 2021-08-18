WSU Extension sponsoring programs at fair, Kitsap Harvest

WSU Extension, which has been serving the citizens of Kitsap County since 1917, will once again be at the fair this year. The 2021 Kitsap Fair and Stampede will take place through Aug. 29 at the fairgrounds. The fair-going public will be offered a comprehensive view of 4-H and its opportunities for youths and adults. Through the assistance of WSU Extension, 4-H youth has been working hard this year and will have it all on display at the fair. For more information, visit extension.wsu.edu/kitsap/4-h/kitsap-fair-resources/.