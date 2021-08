Quick lil heads up for ya: On this week's Braid Up, we're dropping a protective style that looks excellent on legit everyone. We're dubbing it the Kriss Kross Butterly Braid—and it's lowkey about to convince you that you need a high ponytail. IMO, there's nothing that hits quite like a butt-length statement braid. It's just the perfect amount of extra, especially when you factor in the gorg criss-cross work that decorates the crown of this style. Hairstylist Mia Chanelle is this genius behind this week's look, and trust me when I say her creation is 100 percent going to be your new favorite style.