MINERAL, Calif. - Layers of smoke covered the Mineral area Thursday as CAL FIRE said it has crews stationed in the area who are looking out for hot spots ahead of the fire. "If it is coming this way through mill creek, we might be able to have some embers that can go about 2 miles ahead of the fire, sometimes even further,” CAL FIRE information officer David Janssen said. “So, these crews are kind of patrolling around seeing if there are any hot spots that are popping up and making sure there are no additional fires ahead of the flame front."