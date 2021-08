The weaker than expected US Retail Sales data and ensuing US dollar strength weighed further on oil prices overnight. Confidence is being weakened anyway by softer China data earlier in the week and ratcheting fears that the Covid-19 delta-variant will erode the pace of the global recovery, and thus, future oil demand. US API Crude Inventories dropped by 1.163 million barrels overnight, but that seemed only to stem the negative tide, not turn it. Nor has OPEC+’s refusal to head President Biden’s call to pump more to lower prices proved supportive.