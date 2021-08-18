OPI Debuts Its First Ever Vegan Nail Polish Line

It may still feel like a zillion degrees outside, but autumn is certainly in the air, and blowing in with the falling leaves is Olive & June’s Fall 2021 Collection. Dropping on Thursday, Aug. 19, the new nail polish line plays on two of the most quintessential aspects of fall: plaid and back to school season. But you’ll be adding another class to your schedule this semester: Mani 101. And with the new collection, you’ll have all the supplies you need to ace every single nail trend this course throws your way — plus, some really cute nail art ideas to last you the whole year.