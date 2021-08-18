Cancel
OPI Debuts Its First Ever Vegan Nail Polish Line

By Maxwell Rabb
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OPI just announced its first vegan nail lacquer line, developing 30 new hues in both shimmer and creme finishes. The company’s Nature Strong products provide consumers with a completely cruelty-free nail polish option with a top coat sourced from plant-based ingredients. The innovative vegan product line uses sugar cane, wheat, potatoes, and manioc instead of the conventionally toxic ingredients that conventional nail products contain.

