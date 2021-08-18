Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Returns
The last week has been an emotional roller coaster for Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Brian Kelly informed the media early last week that Tagovailoa-Amosa had suddenly and expectedly lost his father. He ended the week being named one of seven captains for the 2021 Fighting Irish – an honor he learned of while back home in Hawaii with his family. Yesterday, he was back on campus and with his teammates on the practice field.www.uhnd.com
