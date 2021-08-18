Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Returns

By Frank Vitovitch
uhnd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last week has been an emotional roller coaster for Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Brian Kelly informed the media early last week that Tagovailoa-Amosa had suddenly and expectedly lost his father. He ended the week being named one of seven captains for the 2021 Fighting Irish – an honor he learned of while back home in Hawaii with his family. Yesterday, he was back on campus and with his teammates on the practice field.

www.uhnd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Notre Dame#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Notre Dame is off and running with their 2023 recruiting class even if we’re months away from the 2022 edition being complete. Defensive lineman Keon Keeley of Tampa, Florida became the first commitment to the 2023 class for Notre Dame on June 28, 2021 while the prized Brenan Vernon of Ohio joined a day later.
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Peoria Notre Dame’s Cooper Koch offered by Illini

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Cooper Koch hasn't even played his sophomore season of high school basketball at Peoria Notre Dame and he's already reeling in the offers and today he added one that's close to home. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter picked up an offer from Brad Underwood and the...
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's Michael Vinson makes Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

There might not be a position in football that gets as little recognition as long snapper. After all, they don’t do much more than hike the football a longer distance than a center and also block when necessary. Fortunately, college football has the wits about it to recognize the best at every position, including long snapper. Notre Dame’s Michael Vinson can attest to that after being named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List, which lists players who could win the award that goes to the best long snapper in college football annually.
Notre Dame, INfootballscoop.com

Notre Dame re-plants its flag as Chicago's team with 2021 Shamrock Series uniforms

It's hard to start new traditions at a place where seemingly everything is a tradition. You do something once and it's a success, do it twice and it's a tradition, and all of a sudden you're spitting in the face of the Pope if you don't do that thing in the same way you did it a hundred years ago. The fact that the world changes around you doesn't wash away the tradition, it cements it. After a certain point, repeating the tradition in spite of change becomes the entire justification for its continuation.
Notre Dame, IN22 WSBT

Kyle Hamilton: Notre Dame's eraser on defense

Junior safety Kyle Hamilton will certainly be in the spotlight this season, but that's nothing new. Hamilton made a splash as a starter his freshman year, scoring a touchdown in his very first game at Notre Dame Stadium before earning All-American honors as a sophomore. And here's the scary thing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy