Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy in Marvel Studios’ What If…?

d23.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second episode of Marvel Studios’ animated series What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, the late Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa. The actor originated the role in the live-action feature film Captain America: Civil War (2016). He returned for Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), but What If…? marks the first time Boseman voiced the character in an animated project. Sadly, it also marks the last time the actor got to bring T’Challa to life before his tragic passing last year.

d23.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Jeffrey Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#D23#Wakanda#Ac Bradley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Ironheart's Debut Teased in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Set Photo

Following the exciting news that Riri Williams AKA Ironheart will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new set image has further teased the character's big screen debut. It was reported yesterday that Riri Williams will feature in the Black Panther follow-up before being spun-off into her own Disney+ series.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Chadwick Boseman's Widow Simone Ledward Performs Powerful Rendition of 'I'll Be Seeing You' in His Honor

Simone Ledward Boseman's powerful rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You" at the "Stand Up to Cancer" event proved that her late husband's memory would live forever. American actor Chadwick Boseman's death as a result of Stage 3 colon cancer on August 28, 2020 shocked many fans. He was only 43 and had inspired many people with his talent and lifestyle. It was a death that came too soon.
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2 Will Introduce A New Marvel Hero, And The Choice Is A+

Because Marvel Studios decided not to recast T’Challa following Chadwick Boseman’s passing, someone else will take over the Black Panther mantle for next year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, they won’t be the only new superhero to shine in the sequel. It turns out that Black Panther 2 will also feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms New Movie IS Connected to Iron Man

The latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is due to hit theaters for its 45-day run on September 2, 2021. Although this will be Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) MCU debut, the Ten Rings organization has been mentioned in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe before — namely when back in the very first official MCU movie, Iron Man (2008).
MoviesMovieWeb

Josh Brolin Reveals Why He Wanted to Play Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Josh Brolin is not only an actor with many credits to his name, but he is also one of those rare actors to have played two different prominent roles in Marvel movies. He played Cable in Deadpool 2 in between his stints are the Mad Titan Thanos in the MCU, and he has been reprising his role of the Avengers' antagonist in the latest episode of Marvel's What If...? series. In the episode, which also featured the last performance of Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, saw the Black Panther becoming Star-Lord and gave Thanos a whole new role in the Marvel world. Considering his hellbent mission to remove half of humanity from existence in the main Marvel timeline, his What If...? appearance was something a little more fun, and it let to Brolin speaking to ACE Universe about what actually pulled him into the role in the first place.
MoviesInverse

Black Panther 2 rumor reveals Iron Man’s successor in the MCU

Black Panther broke barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among its many achievements, from the Afrofuturist triumph of Wakanda to the film’s arrival in the Oscar race, was the character of T’Challa (played by the late, lamented Chadwick Boseman), who’d been introduced in Captain America: Civil War before the royal homecoming of Black Panther, his own standalone blockbuster.
TV SeriesCNET

Marvel's What If...? hero Captain Carter is the Disney Plus show's keystone

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is diving into animation for the first time Wednesday with What If…? The Disney Plus series is based on a beloved comics series that started in the '70s and explores divergent timelines in which iconic events turned out differently, in a multiverse reformed after the events of Loki's season 1 finale.
MoviesDecider

‘What If…?’ Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance

It was inevitable that we would eventually reach the end of star Chadwick Boseman‘s career, as the insanely talented actor passed away suddenly at age 43 on August 28, 2020. And with today’s episode of What If…? on Disney+, we’ve finally hit that point. Thankfully, though, the episode that aired is not just a fitting tribute to T’Challa, the character he famously played in Black Panther, but to Boseman himself.
Movieshazard-herald.com

‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Chadwick Boseman to Be Honored in Special Tribute at Stand Up to Cancer Fundraiser

Chadwick Boseman will be honored in a special tribute during Stand Up to Cancer’s (SU2C) fundraising telecast and streaming event on Saturday. The late actor’s wife Simone Boseman and SU2C host Anthony Anderson will honor him during the biennial fundraising telecast and streaming event. Boseman passed away last year, at the age of 43, after a private battle with colon cancer.
TV & VideosComicBook

What If: Marvel Studios Producers Shot Down Luke Skywalker Cameo

Now that Loki has ripped open the multiverse, pretty much everything is on the table for Marvel's What If...? The Disney+ show is Marvel Studios' first foray into the world of animation and will feature characters Marvel fans have come to know and love placed into entirely different worlds and environments. So much was possible, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige rarely told AC Bradley no — except when it came to including a cameo from the biggest character in the Star Wars mythos.
MoviesNME

Chadwick Boseman discussed Black Panther spin-offs from ‘What If…?’

Chadwick Boseman was keen to take the character of Black Panther‘s T’Challa further in new adventures, according to the director of new Marvel series What If…?. The upcoming animated show is currently streaming on Disney+, and explores major events that have taken place in the Marvel universe through a new lens.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

‘What If?’ creators talk Chadwick Boseman’s final role and scrapped idea to make the Avengers all dinosaurs

Anything goes in What If?, Marvel’s new animated series on Disney+ that digs deep into the multiverse in imagining its superheroes in all sorts of parallel timelines. The first episode kicks off Wednesday with an alternate spin on the events of the MCU’s 2011 entry Captain America: The First Avenger where it’s Hayley Atwell’s British agent Peggy Carter — not Steve Rogers, as originally played by Chris Evans and Josh Keaton in the series — who gets injected with the serum that turns her into a super-soldier, or Captain Carter.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

What If…?: Chadwick Boseman Approached His Performace Like a Play

Last summer, we lost a great talent to cancer far too early. Chadwick Boseman wasn't with us nearly enough, and it's still so heartbreaking to know how much he managed to do while battling cancer. It's one of those things that can really help you get out of bed sometimes. Marvel fans will get to have another performance by Boseman in the second episode of the upcoming What If…? animated series. Director Bryan Andrews explained that Boseman didn't just read his lines for the role during the virtual press junket. He performed them like he was in a play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy