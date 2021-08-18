Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy in Marvel Studios’ What If…?
In the second episode of Marvel Studios’ animated series What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, the late Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa. The actor originated the role in the live-action feature film Captain America: Civil War (2016). He returned for Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), but What If…? marks the first time Boseman voiced the character in an animated project. Sadly, it also marks the last time the actor got to bring T’Challa to life before his tragic passing last year.d23.com
