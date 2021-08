The Summer Sixers are off this Wednesday evening, but NBA Summer League rolls on. Tonight’s slate features seven games, all listed below with corresponding game info. The contest I’m anticipating most? Orlando Magic versus Cleveland Cavaliers, as we get to see two top-five draft picks from the 2021 NBA Draft go at it in Jalen Suggs (ORL) and Evan Mobley (CLE). Use this thread to let us know what games you’re paying attention to and discuss whatever else might be on your mind.