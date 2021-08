Lions HC Dan Campbell said second-round DT Levi Onwuzurike (back) is working with the team’s training staff and is hopeful his injury isn’t a long-term issue. “Look, you’re always going to have some type of concern, but I would say, man, he’s young, he’s hungry, he works,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think we’ve got good people around him to help him. I think that we know what we’re looking at now cause we’ve sent him to a couple of places and I think he’ll be just fine. I think, like, you can’t worry about it. I think he’ll be OK, and that’s what we wanted clarity on. We think this will be fine and we’re ready to put him back into practice next week and let him go.”