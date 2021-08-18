Lil’ Fishermen’s Clinic and Derby

Learn how to reel in a big one on the Red River at the during the fishing clinic from 5:30 – 6:30 on Tuesday, August 24th at Dike East, 1 2nd Streeet South in Fargo. Then try these new skills out for a chance to win a trophy during the derby on the Red River from 6:30 – 7:30. This is a free event! The educational stations include casting, knot tying, fish identification, safety and ethics, aquatic invasive species, and more!). Youth get a token at each station to put on a fishing key chain. In addition, there are many other educational resources and fun giveaways to help remember what was learned at each station.