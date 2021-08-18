How to find a business’ merchant category code

More and more, we are seeing our country’s lawmakers attempt to take on different monopolies in the marketplace to strengthen the free and fair competition that is so important to our economic model here in the United States. Most notably, the leaders of many tech companies have been brought before Congress to answer to charges that they possess monopolies in the online space. Given the major discussions regarding infrastructure currently occurring on the Hill, people are also taking a closer look at monopolies in the utility sector. However, there is one monopoly that has taken hold of the majority of economic transactions in this country, and it's not getting nearly enough attention — and that is the stranglehold that the major card networks, controlled by Visa and Mastercard, have over transactions conducted by nearly all American businesses.