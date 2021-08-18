Go PACK to the Future at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is ON and we continue to see strong industry commitment from exhibitors and attendees. In light of the recent news about spikes in COVID-19 cases, we want to be sure you have the facts. Las Vegas continues to host events with new protocols in place, which PMMI will implement through every facet of our show, following all CDC and local regulations and industry best practices. We are closely monitoring all indicators for the show and are in regular communication with our exhibitors and attendee base, including many leading CPG companies planning to attend, so that we understand and address your needs.