Go PACK to the Future at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO

roboticstomorrow.com
 5 days ago

Herndon, Va.; Aug. 18, 2021 — Go PACK to the Future in a new interactive exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center), presented by show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. PACK to the Future celebrates the role of packaging and processing through history and the impact it is poised to have on our future.

Las Vegas, NVroboticstomorrow.com

SMAC Moving Coil Actuators Returns to Live Events with Pack Expo 2021

SMAC Moving Coil Actuators announced that they will be returning to live exhibitions with Pack Expo 2021 this September in Las Vegas. At Booth #1962 in the Central Hall, SMAC will be showing the first real cost-effective electric actuator replacement for air cylinders. The new LDL series linear actuator is a fully programmable electric actuator starting at $300; a serious consideration for pneumatic replacement in new designs. The company will also be showcasing key applications such as their patented capping solution, eject/divert/sorting, and a unique mechanical approach to high-speed leak testing.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

CES 2022 will require proof of vaccination for Las Vegas expo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2022, the annual technology event held in Las Vegas, will require proof that all in-person attendees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Consumer Technology Association announced the requirement Tuesday. The group said it is considering whether to accept proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

International Pizza Expo returns to Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The International Pizza Expo is back in Las Vegas! It’s the world’s largest gathering of pizzeria owners, operators and suppliers. The expo highlights the latest and greatest in the industry, from new types of sauces and toppings to automated machines that form the perfect crust. The...
Las Vegas, NVAmericajr.com

WATCH: 2021 Pizza Expo & Conference in Las Vegas, NV (highlights and interviews)

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE inside the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2021 International Pizza Expo & Conference. With 60+ seminars, workshops and demonstrations covering everything from dough to marketing and beyond, there’s no shortage of educational opportunities to help you improve your business. There is no better way to shop for products & services than seeing (and tasting them!) in person. Meet face-to-face with top suppliers, sample ingredients, compare products and get all of your questions answered. In this great video, you’ll see interviews with Chuck Godwin of the Eddy Packing Co., Andy Reichgut with Violife non-dairy cheeses, Ed Choi with ooni at-home pizza ovens and Cheryl Soares with the California Milk Advisory Board.
Las Vegas, NVlabelandnarrowweb.com

IMDA partners with Pack Expo Las Vegas

The In-Mold Decorating Association (IMDA) has announced its partnership with Pack Expo Las Vegas and will be exhibiting at Booth C-1346, September 27-29, Las Vegas, Nevada. This year, Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo brings to decision makers from more than 40 market sectors and over 1,400 exhibiting companies. Pavilions will be dedicated to processing, printing, containers & materials and reusable packaging. Free educational sessions located throughout the show floor and virtually will provide chances to grow, learn and accomplish professional goals with suppliers showcasing breakthrough technologies, best practices and case studies.
Las Vegas, NVHouston Chronicle

Pizza Expo-Connect with International Exhibitors and Attendees in Las Vegas 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. The National Association of Pizzeria Operators is hosting the world's largest pizza trade exposition at the Las Vegas Convention Center - Central Exhibit Hall from August 17-19, 2021. With approximately 500 exhibitors on the convention floor, the Pizza Expo is the place for sole proprietor and franchise pizzeria owners and vendors to network and see what is new in the industry.
Las Vegas, NVautomationworld.com

PMMI CEO Ensures PACK EXPO Las Vegas is ON

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is ON and we continue to see strong industry commitment from exhibitors and attendees. In light of the recent news about spikes in COVID-19 cases, we want to be sure you have the facts. Las Vegas continues to host events with new protocols in place, which PMMI will implement through every facet of our show, following all CDC and local regulations and industry best practices. We are closely monitoring all indicators for the show and are in regular communication with our exhibitors and attendee base, including many leading CPG companies planning to attend, so that we understand and address your needs.
Economygouspack.com

Visit USPack at White Label Expo in Las Vegas

USPack will be attending and exhibiting at the 2021 White Label Expo in Las Vegas this September 1st and 2nd. We encourage anyone who is planning to attend or will be in Las Vegas come by the booth and visit with one of our many sales representatives on hand. Aside...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Local pizzeria seeks world title at Las Vegas Pizza Expo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Everybody wants a slice of the good life, and for one Laredoan, adding a few extra ingredients into the mix makes things extra special. She has discovered the recipe for success and now she’s throwing her pizza into the ring on a world class level. The...
Las Vegas, NVtravelweekly.com

A refresh is in the works at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, a luxury, nongaming mid-Strip hotel, is completing an ambitious propertywide renovation. Formerly the Mandarin Oriental in City Center, the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas is refreshing all 389 guestrooms and suites as well as meetings spaces by the end of the year. Among the goals of...
FDAautomationworld.com

unPACKed Podcast: We’re Going PACK to the Future

Listen as curators Jack Aguero and Brent Meyer take unPACKed with PMMI listeners into the nearly two year odyssey that eventually led to the PACK to the Future Interactive Exhibit at PACK EXPO LAS Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO. Join us on a voyage of discovery as curators Jack Aguero...
Las Vegas, NVpetsplusmag.com

Well Groomed Franchise System to Launch Flagship Location in Las Vegas

(PRESS RELEASE) LAS VEGAS — Well Groomed Franchise System, Inc. – a modern high-tech, high-touch wellness and grooming concept bringing the pet grooming industry to a new level – announced that it will be launching its flagship location in Las Vegas this summer. By leveraging a host of proprietary technologies to power and automate store operations, and simplify and streamline client engagement, Well Groomed Pets is raising the industry bar for providing personalized pet grooming and wellness services. Well Groomed Pets executives will be available during SuperZoo 2021, August 18-19, 2021 in Las Vegas to discuss this new franchise concept.
Las Vegas, NVroboticstomorrow.com

See the New RT1000 Top-Load RSC Robotic Case Packer in Action in Booth C-3225 at PACK EXPO 2021

The RT1000 is a compact, modular footprint top-load robotic case packer that is ideal for customers looking to add automation to their packaging processes. ALEXANDRIA, Minn., August 11, 2021 - Brenton is debuting a new top-load case packer that brings a higher level of efficiency to established consumer and commercial packaged goods providers, in booth No. C-3225 at PACK EXPO 2021, Sept. 27-29, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. Brenton is a leader in designing and manufacturing integrated end-of-line packaging systems and machines, specializing in case packing and palletizing using both robotics and other automation.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Chipotle opens first location with drive-thru in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those craving Chipotle can now satisfy their craving without having to leave their vehicles, as the eatery has debuted a drive-thru pickup window at a Las Vegas location. According to a news release, the "Chipotlane" is a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up...
Las Vegas, NVTravelPulse

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Debuts New Restaurant

The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas will welcome an all-new dining and drinking venue, Superfrico, on September 24, 2021, when the OPIUM Theatre once again reopens. The restaurant was created by Spiegelworld, which also created the popular OPIUM, Absinthe and the Atomic Saloon Show in Las Vegas. The cuisine, dubbed “Italian American Psychedelic,” combines popular Italian cuisine with new techniques and different ingredients to make it a unique dining or drinking experience.
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Happening in Las Vegas This Week: August 23-29

There’s plenty happening in Las Vegas this week!. If you’re looking for someday or nightclub action, some of the biggest names in EDM are DJing across the local club circuit this week including Steve Aoki and Diplo. Rock legends Guns ‘N Roses are also bringing their “We’re F’ N’ Back!” tour to Allegiant Stadium, making them the first major rock band to perform at the stadium.
Economytravelweekly.com

Azamara appoints North America sales chief

Azamara appointed Michelle Lardizabal as chief sales officer, North America,. The industry veteran most recently spent two years as MSC Cruises' commercial sales officer. Prior to that she held executive positions with Club Med, City Wonders and Royal Caribbean Group. Azamara said she will lead the brand's North America sales...

