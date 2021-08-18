Go PACK to the Future at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO
Herndon, Va.; Aug. 18, 2021 — Go PACK to the Future in a new interactive exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center), presented by show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. PACK to the Future celebrates the role of packaging and processing through history and the impact it is poised to have on our future.www.roboticstomorrow.com
