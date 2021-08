Company Offers Unparalleled AI-Driven Answer Automation and Content Management Purpose-Built for the Enterprise. Shelf.io, the world’s leading AI-driven answers automation company, announced a Series B round of $52.5 million led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Base10 Partners, Connecticut Innovations, Contour Venture Partners and individuals like Austin McChord (founder of Datto) and Tooey Courtemanche (founder of Procore). The company, whose clients include John Deere, DSW, HelloFresh, Equitable/AXA, and Glovo, has experienced 4X growth in the last 12 months, zero customer churn in the last three years and a 10X user growth in the last year.