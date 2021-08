I would love to learn what ratio works best for you. This is a screen capture of my spreadsheet that I made up when wanting to convert my 85% hydration rye culture to a 125% hydration liquid white levain. You will need to know the hydration of your stiff culture; mine is 85%. You then decide the hydration of your target levain; mine is 125% in this example. I chose 125% because my everyday sourdough bread uses a white liquid levain of 125% hydration. Once you know these you can see that the number of units of each required in the liquid levain is 1.47 (125/85). These are the units of both flour and water; therefore I need 147 units of flour and 184 units of water. Therefore take 185-grams of stiff culture, 47-grams of flour and 99-grams of water to make 331-grams of liquid levain. Now, you will not need such a large amount, so just divide to get the amount you need. I use one-fifth column: 37-gram stiff culture, 9-gram flour and 20-gram water. I then elaborate a few hours later to give me the recipe levain. Happy to PM you the spreadsheet for you to play with.