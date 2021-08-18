POSITAL Kit Encoders certified for compliance with BiSS interface standards

POSITAL has received certificates of compliance for its family of kit encoders that feature BiSS C interfaces. Hamilton, New Jersey, August 2021 - POSITAL has received certificates of compliance for its family of kit encoders that feature BiSS C interfaces. These encoders are designed to be installed in motors or drives, providing the control system with position feedback to over single- or multi-turn operating ranges. "We have been enthusiastic supporters of open source, non-proprietary communications standards like BiSS," comments Jörg Paulus, head of POSITAL's European operations and a board member of the BiSS Association. "We are confident that by supporting the BiSS initiative and offering customers products that have been certified to comply with BiSS protocol standards, we will encourage further use of this versatile and cost-effective interface technology."